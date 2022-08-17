Cal Water supports Governor’s new water strategy

In addition to Cal Water, the amended bill will also apply to California American Water, Golden State Water Company, San Jose Water, Suburban Water and San Gabriel Valley Water regulated by the CPUC. Cal Water, the only major water utility in the Valley, has been operating under the pilot program since 2020, however, due to its three-year cycle, the program will sunset this year without legislative action. If SB 1469 fails to pass, it would allow water utilities like Cal Water to operate under the traditional system that would harm low-income communities like Visalia and lead to the overuse of water.

Justin Skarb, director of community affairs and government relations for Cal Water, said studies show that there wouldn’t only be a decrease in water conservation across the state, but also increased water usage and rates for customers, who would only end up paying more for their water regardless of how much they use if the legislature fails to pass the bill. This would only hurt low-income consumers who typically use less water than their more affluent counterparts, according to Skarb.

“That’s pretty antithetical to what we need to be doing in California, which is conserving energy, conserving electricity, conserving gas and, in our case, conserving water,” Skarb said. “There shouldn’t be an incentive to sell more of that product that we need to conserve.”