Kings Canyon and Sequoia parks increase campsite fee to $18

Though the campsite fees are proposed to increase, the vehicle and per person entrance fees will remain the same. The parks stated the additional funds would aid in replacing fire pits, improving accessibility and other beautification projects.

There will be two phases to the increase. The first phase of fee increases will be enacted on Jan. 1, 2023, while the second phase will begin Jan. 1, 2024. The affected campsites are separated into four types, which are standard, stock, mid-sized group and large group campsites. Standard, which are typical tent campsites for smaller parties, and stock campsites, where campers also host stock animals, are currently $22, however standard sites will rise to $28 in phase one, and $32 in phase two. Stock sites will increase to $40 for both phases. Mid-sized and large group campsites will raise $10 each.