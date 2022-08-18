Kings Canyon and Sequoia parks increase campsite fee to $18

Local national parks propose price increases in campgrounds to match neighboring parks standards
SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARKS, CALIF. – With the National Parks operation costs rising and the standard of fees not matching nearby national park prices, the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks have proposed a fee increase to fourteen different campsites.
The National Park Service has proposed a price increase to fourteen campsites in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks to meet fee standards of neighboring national parks, according to public affairs specialist Rebecca Paterson. They also plan to remedy rising operational costs through extra funds.
Though the campsite fees are proposed to increase, the vehicle and per person entrance fees will remain the same. The parks stated the additional funds would aid in replacing fire pits, improving accessibility and other beautification projects.
There will be two phases to the increase. The first phase of fee increases will be enacted on Jan. 1, 2023, while the second phase will begin Jan. 1, 2024. The affected campsites are separated into four types, which are standard, stock, mid-sized group and large group campsites. Standard, which are typical tent campsites for smaller parties, and stock campsites, where campers also host stock animals, are currently $22, however standard sites will rise to $28 in phase one, and $32 in phase two. Stock sites will increase to $40 for both phases. Mid-sized and large group campsites will raise $10 each.
The affected campsites will be as follows: Atwell Mill, Cold Springs, Potwisha, Buckeye Flat, Dorst Creek, Lodgepole, Wolverton Stock campsites, Azalea, Sunset, Crystal Springs, Sentinel, Moraine, Sheep Creek, and Canyon View.
Paterson stated that this increase is open to change if public comment deems it a significant problem and will not go into effect until the date of the first phase. If no significant concern is brought to light, the increase will be effective as planned.