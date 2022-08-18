Visalia cooling center opens in face of blazing temperatures

Massive heat wave re-opens the Visalia cooling center, California Independent System Operator issue a flex alert

VISALIA – This summer’s brutal temperatures aren’t over yet, as another excessive heat wave hit the San Joaquin Valley prompting cooling centers in Visalia to reopen, and the state to issue a “Flex Alert” to conserve energy.

After an excessive heat warning for the San Joaquin Valley from the National Weather Service, with 103 and 108 degree weather, the city of Visalia Transit Center opened as a cooling center for community use. Located at 425 E. Oak Ave, the Transit Center provides amenities like ample seating, vending machines and restrooms. Most bus routes lead to the Transit Center thus providing convenient transportation.