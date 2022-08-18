Visalia council puts street parking under review

Visalia City Council votes in favor of reviewing municipal code changes barring commercial vehicles from residential streets

VISALIA – Current city code over parking commercial vehicles on residential streets is coming under review after the Visalia City Council gave staff a greenlight. Potential changes may lead to a heavy restriction of commercial vehicles along residential streets.

On Aug. 15, the city of Visalia Community Development Department went to the city council for guidance on how to best change the city’s code when it comes to parking commercial vehicles in residential zones. This problem stems from the lack of a definition in the current code for commercial vehicles other than a weight limit of 5,000 pounds, according to staff with community development.