Porterville library fire trial begins for teen suspects

The trial begins against two teens charged with murder and arson for the Porterville library fire that killed two firefighters

TULARE – Two teens are finally standing trial for their role in a library blaze that claimed the lives of two firefighters in early 2020. What’s left to decide is whether the boys made a tragic mistake or intended to burn the building to the ground.

On Aug. 17, at the juvenile facility in Visalia, the trial began against two minors, charged with two counts of murder with special circumstances of multiple murders and arson. Both defendants were 13 years old at the time of the crime.