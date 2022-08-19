Visalia to receive additional funding for rental assistance

Visalia City Council approves updated plan to receive additional funding from CARES Act that will provide eligible residents with rental assistance

VISALIA – This upcoming fall, the city will be able to provide community support with rental assistance to working individuals and families, through a program from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

At the Visalia City Council’s Aug. 15 meeting the council approved the amended plan of the Community Development Block Grant program CARES Act (CDBG-CV) to best utilize the program’s funds. The funds are used to help the community in preventing, preparing and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the city’s ability to provide timely assistance with the program in prior years, an additional $291,599 of CDBG-CV funding was made available to the city.