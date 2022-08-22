Vandalism leaves its marks on Exeter’s increasing crime rate

Rising crime in Schroth and City Park cost Exeter $12k in play structure repairs and caused multiple park amenities to be removed

EXETER – Increasing vandalism and crime to Exeter’s Schroth and City parks has ended up costing the city thousands in repairs.

Vandalism has risen in Schroth and City Park within the last few months, according to public works director Daymon Qualls. It has cost the city $4,000 in tarp replacements already, and recently $12,249.44 in play structure repairs was passed on Aug. 9 during the Exeter city council meeting. Barbeques, restrooms and other park amenities have also been seriously damaged.