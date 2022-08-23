Only one teen charged for Porterville Library fire, murder charges dismissed

Family members of the fallen firefighters are not alone in their thought process. District Attorney Tim Ward expressed his disappointment with the ruling as well.

“It is absurd that the Judge apparently found more fault on part of the victims or their equipment than he placed on the minor who was responsible for lighting the fire,” Ward said. “We share the continued grief and frustration of the families in the Judge’s decision not to hold these minors responsible in the loss of their family members, and the loss to the entire community of Porterville.”

The one teen charged with aggravated arson will face disposition (sentencing) at the end of September. Due to rulings within the juvenile system and dealing with jurisdictional situations, the minor will not be in custody any longer than when they reach 25 years of age.

“The charges if they were adults would be up to 17 years, eight months in custody, but juvenile court jurisdiction would have the ability to impose that type of time in terms of custodial time, however, they lose jurisdiction at age 25…so there would be no custody after that,” Sliney said.