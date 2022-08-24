Tulare County Animal Services carries on through ruff times

Shelters are at maximum capacity, yet Heffington does not turn any animals away. Making matters worse is “kitten season” which usually runs from March to the start of fall. This is where animal shelters and animal services have the most kittens come through their doors. Heffington said the shelter has taken in almost 900 kittens and cats in the past few months. With the help of new animal services coordinator Candance Harrington, the shelter has been able to send just about 500 of those cats through the foster system and eventually onto adoption.

Broadening the foster program allows for more space in the shelter which is crucial considering the number of animals that enter the shelter each day. Heffington said that since Harrington came on board in March of this year, they have been able to find temporary homes for more animals than they have in the past.

According to Heffington, there are currently 115 animals in foster care, most of which are kittens, aside from a handful of puppies. These cats are spread out between around 20 to 25 households throughout the county.

“Most animals do so much better in a home than they do in a shelter environment,” Harrington said. “So anyone who’s willing to offer their time and love and support to these animals, we will always appreciate and are always on board to say yes.”