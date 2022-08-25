State grants funding for Tooleville, Exeter water connection

The new pipeline needs to span a mile long to reach Tooleville’s water tanks. Exeter has a tentative location for the well in the city, but must go through a testing process to see if it is a viable location with enough water. The speed in which this project will go is all dependent on design, bids and contractors. Ennis said all they have currently is conceptual plans, but nothing a contractor could follow and build.

According to Ennis, the city is six months to a year out of putting the well and pipeline project up for bid, and breaking ground. However, once this first phase is complete, it is only a temporary fix, providing Tooleville with extra water to fill already existing tanks that supply residents with water.

This first phase will also include a “master meter” that will track the amount of water being used by the Tooleville community. From there, Exeter will charge Tooleville Mutual Nonprofit Water Association for the cost for water from the new well. Residents of Tooleville will continue to pay their water bill as usual until the final consolidation.