A budding cannabis industry transforms Woodlake

The city of Woodlake transforms parks and recreation with $895,527.82 in tax revenue from city cannabis taxes

WOODLAKE – Woodlake’s influx of cannabis dispensaries and cultivation sites transforms the city through tax revenue.

You won’t find any traffic lights in the small town of Woodlake, but you will find 11 cannabis dispensaries and cultivation sites, with five currently under construction and reviewed in Woodlake’s last city council meeting. The extra funds from tax revenue have transformed the city’s parks and recreation, allowing four city parks to be renovated and the purchase of police vehicles.