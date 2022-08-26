Four volunteers take on the heat with Lindsay’s new fire division

Lindsay plans to introduce four new volunteer firefighters as support for the city’s new fire division within the public safety department

LINDSAY – For years, Lindsay’s police officers have had to rotate their badge for a fire helmet, serving as both officer and firefighter, all while being short-staffed. For the first time in over 10 years Lindsay hired three full-time, and fully dedicated, firefighters. And as soon as Sept. 1 the city will swear in four volunteers to back them up.