Second phase of Schafer Dam project has begun

McCarthy said he hopes this project can be an example to other communities across California as a way to prevent another 30 year wait for lake widening projects that could increase water storage. He used the Shasta Lake dam, located in the northern end of Sacramento Valley, as an example of a lake that could benefit from additional water storage.

“If you just raise [Lake] Shasta a little bit, it can be six times the size of Lake Success,” McCarthy said. “And storing that water during wet years will help us during these dry years of drought.”

This expansion project will widen and raise the lake, which will increase the lake’s storage capacity as a water supply by 28,000 acre feet, and bring total storage of the supply to 110,000 acre feet. This includes adding a 10-foot-tall ogee weir to the dam, a wall-like concrete structure that widens the dam’s spillway.

“When we have a good snowpack, and we have good rainfall, we’re gonna be able to put 25% more water behind this dam,” Tulare County supervisor Dennis Townsend, whose district covers the dam, said.