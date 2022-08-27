The march for farm workers’ rights ends without support

Mail-in ballots have been used in previous years by the state of California, especially during the height of the pandemic. However, the ability for farm workers to have the same voting option for union ballots is being limited, as have most opportunities that farm laborers have been excluded from since the 1930s, according to Villegas.

“I think this sort of just points to the governor’s hypocrisy as somebody who has attempted to champion mailing voting throughout the pandemic,” Villegas said. “There are other unions who vote by mail. This is something that is established, then this isn’t a question of whether it can be done. It’s really the fact that farmworkers were excluded hundreds of years ago.”

Mellon stated the governor’s office seeks to ensure fair elections by requiring employers to follow rules that “guarantee union access” and enforce protection to employees. The rules stated by the ALRB state actions restraining or coercing employees who are exercising their rights are unfair labor practices.

“If employers fail to abide by those rules, they would be subject to organizing under a card-check process,” Mellon said.