Salt+Light and SHE break ground for The Neighborhood Village

The Neighborhood Village is the first of its kind in California, and will be located on 6.5 acres next to Self-Help Enterprises’(SHE) Sequoia Commons multifamily housing project, at Road 76 and Avenue 310 south of Florence Ave. in Goshen, adjacent to the city of Visalia. The two non-profits discovered how well they could work together to reach a common goal to help the less fortunate with the help of several other partners. Tom Collishaw, SHE President & CEO, said they could bring the land as well as the development expertise needed for this project.

“It is important because we need to expand the efforts to provide housing to, particularly those least fortunate among us, in the Valley,” Collishaw said. “It’s going to take more than just a single Self Help Enterprises or housing authority or other nonprofits or for-profit to achieve it, so we see it as an all hands on deck.”