Tulare continues to ‘get things done’

Mayor Mederos gives an update on the city and told community members “the days of things not getting done in our city of Tulare are over” at the State of the City of Tulare Luncheon
TULARE – Over 300 Tularians gathered together over lunch to hear the mayor deliver a State of the City Address updating everyone on the city’s projects and goals. This year both the mayor Dennis Mederos and county supervisor Pete Vander Poel had nothing but good updates to give.
On Friday Aug. 26, the Tulare Chamber of Commerce hosted one of their largest State of the City Luncheons to date at the International Agri-Center. The State of the City Address, given by Mayor Mederos, explained all the new things happening in Tulare, including major city staff changes, financial stability, updates to redevelopment and economic development as well as plans for next year. Tulare County Supervisor Pete Vander Poel III delivered a State of the County Address as well. The event ended with a question and answer session with city and county officials.
“I want to specifically report to this community that your city is in great shape, the state of the city itself is exceptional,” Mederos said. “I’ve been around a long time, and I haven’t seen this community with the excitement and the energy that we have today at any other time.”
Mederos explained to Tularians what the economic development plans are for 2023. Mederos said the city expects to break ground for the homeless shelter in the spring and is expected to be completed later next year. Additionally the International Agri Center is planning an expansion that will be taking place around the same time as the new International Agri-Center Way interchange. The new interchange will be going south of Paige in Tulare and County Supervisor Pete Vander Poel III, supervisor that covers Tulare, said they could be breaking ground as early as this fall or early next spring.
Mederos said in addition to the interchange, the city manager Marc Mondell is working with city staff on an industrial project that will work in conjunction with the Agri-Center interchange. According to Mondell, the industrial area could bring thousands of jobs at high wages to the city and the county. He called it “a game changer for this community.”
Additionally, Mederos said the city is working toward retail and food industry expansion. For example, a Panera bread is also coming to town next to Raising Cane’s on Prosperity as well as an additional Starbucks on Cartmill near Highway 99. The city has also retained a consultant for a city wide marketing and brand campaign.
The city is working on locating a park to turn into a dog park for Tulare residents. According to Mederos’ presentation, the Parks & Recreation Commission approved to proceed with the project in August 2022 and four proposed, one acre locations are being considered.
The city has been working toward many different goals in the past year and has had to jump several hurdles. After five long time city employees retired, the city filled the empty positions all within less than a year. Bringing in a new city manager, chief financial officer, police chief, fire chief and city clerk. From all the new hires, many changes to the city have followed suit.
The city has a balanced budget and even has a slight surplus and new staff is not the only contributor. According to Mederos, “the day of things not getting done in our city of Tulare are over.”
Mederos said during the years of the Pandemic, the city had a projected budget deficit of over $5 million dollars which would have required the city to dig deep into reserves. However with the help of funding sources like the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the city was able to survive.
“Your city is economically sound and has survived the pandemic,” Mederos said.
The city has been able to add many things to their to-do list with the ARPA funding they received including downtown revitalization, emergency homeless shelter, business accelerator, Zumwalt park and many other projects.
Medeors said the city recognizes that downtown is a valuable asset to the core of the community and they have created a Downtown Master Plan. As a part of that, the city has created the downtown rehabilitation grant program to encourage individuals to bring their businesses into the downtown area. The chamber has also partnered with the city to create a business accelerator with the hope of bringing in additional businesses from the ground up.
An additional piece of the puzzle is renovating Zumwalt Park to have an amphitheater for concerts with seating as well as a splash pad and playground. The idea is to give individuals a reason to visit the city, and spend money in the downtown region.
Mederos said another thing the city is excited about is their partnership with the Tulare Joint Union High School District in the building of a 50 meter pool at Mission Oak High School.
“We recognize that the school district well could have done this on their own,” Mederos said. “But this pool is not only for the benefit of the High School District, it’s for the benefit of our city and it’s for the benefit of our community.”
Tulare was able to fund the purchase of an additional ladder fire truck, approve two additional police officer positions as well as license plate readers near the outlet mall, where there has been an increased need.
Vander Poel III, made his 14th State of the County Address. As his district covers Tulare, he went over several areas of improvement in the county. For starters, in comparison to nearby counties who are struggling to provide their employees with raises, Tulare county employees received a 7% salary increase.
Vander Poel III said one of the big things the supervisors decided on was donating $750,000 to the homeless response in Tulare because they have a good collaboration with the city. The community of Alpaugh is receiving an irrigation update and the county is also going to fix their defunct electrical system. The Pixley, Tipton and Alpaugh library’s will be receiving an upgrade as well, mainly to their heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.
The county has been able to work hard and turn a temporary widening project into a permanent widening project on Highway 99, while also saving money comparative to what the original cost would have been. The widening project will go from County Line Road all the way to about Ave. 120 in Pixley.
Participants in the luncheon had the opportunity to ask a panel with Mayor Mederos, city manager Mondell, Supervisor Vander Poel and county administrative officer Jason Britt questions about anything.
The J Street off ramp will be open in nine months. The county and the city have been working on getting additional grocery stores in areas around Tulare, but there have been significant hurdles to jump over, such as location and need. They have looked into getting one on the west side, but it is more likely one will come on the south east side near Mission Oak High School, but nothing is set in stone.