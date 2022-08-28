Tulare continues to ‘get things done’

Medeors said the city recognizes that downtown is a valuable asset to the core of the community and they have created a Downtown Master Plan. As a part of that, the city has created the downtown rehabilitation grant program to encourage individuals to bring their businesses into the downtown area. The chamber has also partnered with the city to create a business accelerator with the hope of bringing in additional businesses from the ground up.

An additional piece of the puzzle is renovating Zumwalt Park to have an amphitheater for concerts with seating as well as a splash pad and playground. The idea is to give individuals a reason to visit the city, and spend money in the downtown region.

Mederos said another thing the city is excited about is their partnership with the Tulare Joint Union High School District in the building of a 50 meter pool at Mission Oak High School.

“We recognize that the school district well could have done this on their own,” Mederos said. “But this pool is not only for the benefit of the High School District, it’s for the benefit of our city and it’s for the benefit of our community.”