Officers lay the wood on lumber thieves

Visalia police arrest Ernesto Palacios, Luis Juarez for stealing lumber from a construction site
VISALIA – Officers laid down the law while thieves attempted to drive away with hundreds of dollars worth of lumber from a Visalia construction site.
According to the Visalia Police department, at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Lebec Street and Harter Avenue, regarding a moving truck removing lumber from the construction site. Upon arrival, officers contacted Ernesto Palacios, 19, and Luis Juarez, 36, with the moving truck full of lumber.
Officers contacted the owner of the property and confirmed neither person had permission to remove lumber from the construction site. Palacios and Juarez were arrested for grand theft. An inventory of the moving truck was conducted, a loaded handgun, bindle of methamphetamine, and burglary tools were located inside. Each suspect was transported and booked at the Tulare County pretrial facility.
Visalia Police Logs
Thursday, Aug. 25
At Approximately 1:15 p.m., officers located Andrew San Miguel, 45, outside the Fairfield Inn. San Miguel was identified as a suspect in an assault on May 7. According to police, on that date officers located an adult male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at the 4000 block of west Elkhorn Avenue. The male victim was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center for treatment. San Miguel fled prior to officers arriving on scene. The violent crimes unit responded and took over the investigation. Based on the investigation conducted by the violent crimes unit in May, San Miguel was identified as the individual believed to be responsible for the shooting. Detectives enlisted the assistance of the special enforcement bureau and a countywide task force in locating San Miguel. Officers successfully took him into custody without incident and a loaded firearm and narcotics were found in his possession. It is unknown at this time if the firearm that was located is related to the original assault. San Miguel was arrested for the assault with a deadly weapon, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of narcotics. He was later booked at the Tulare County pretrial facility.
Monday, Aug. 22
At approximately 12:17 p.m., officers responded to a construction site in the area of Goshen Avenue and Cain Street for possible skeletal remains that were located by an excavation crew. Detectives with the violent crimes unit along with the crime lab responded to the scene and took over the investigation. The skeletal remains were collected and later turned over to the coroner from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. The skeletal remains will be sent to an anthropologist to determine how old they are. There is no immediate link to a crime due to the apparent age of the remains.