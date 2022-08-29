Officers lay the wood on lumber thieves

Visalia Police Logs

Thursday, Aug. 25

At Approximately 1:15 p.m., officers located Andrew San Miguel, 45, outside the Fairfield Inn. San Miguel was identified as a suspect in an assault on May 7. According to police, on that date officers located an adult male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at the 4000 block of west Elkhorn Avenue. The male victim was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center for treatment. San Miguel fled prior to officers arriving on scene. The violent crimes unit responded and took over the investigation. Based on the investigation conducted by the violent crimes unit in May, San Miguel was identified as the individual believed to be responsible for the shooting. Detectives enlisted the assistance of the special enforcement bureau and a countywide task force in locating San Miguel. Officers successfully took him into custody without incident and a loaded firearm and narcotics were found in his possession. It is unknown at this time if the firearm that was located is related to the original assault. San Miguel was arrested for the assault with a deadly weapon, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of narcotics. He was later booked at the Tulare County pretrial facility.