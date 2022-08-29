Terra Bella man hit by truck while running from officers

An officer observed the stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the Ross clothing store located in the 1400 block of Hillman. The officer contacted the male driver as he exited the vehicle. A female also exited with a small child and walked away toward the store. The suspect ran from the officer in a westbound direction. He ran through a hotel parking lot then jumped the chain link fence and across the northbound lanes of Highway 99. He then jumped the center median and was struck by a southbound vehicle, however was able to get to his feet and continue running westbound. Another responding officer was on the other side of the freeway and was able to apprehend him. He was transported to a local hospital and medically cleared for booking.