Kaweah Health to move administrators out of downtown

By relocating 85 administrative employees across town, the hospital should alleviate office space and parking in downtown Visalia

VISALIA – Kaweah Health will move much of its administrative staff out of downtown, relieving some of the congestion caused at its own office space and downtown parking in general.

Marc Mertz, chief strategy officer for Kaweah Health, said the hospital will be moving a team of more than 85 administrative employees out of an office downtown to free up work space at its 201 Locust St. office and removing those cars from downtown parking stalls. The employees will be relocated to a 9,247-square foot office space Kaweah Health is leasing at the Tulare Akers Professional Center, also known as the Cigna building, at 5300 W. Tulare Ave., Suite 101.