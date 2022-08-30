Tule River Reservation reaches for state’s help amid water crisis

The Tule Tribe continues its battle with extreme drought conditions that have left residents without bathing or drinking water

TULARE COUNTY – The Tule River council hopes that asking the state for less might lead to more money as they drop their request from $30 million to $6.6 million to help mitigate their water crisis.

Wells are running dry in the rolling foothills of the Tule River Reservation, which has occurred every summer since 2013. The Tule River Reservation recently appealed to the California legislature requesting $6.6 million to fix the water reservoir and water treatment center, as many in the community have little to no access to water for drinking, hygiene and sanitation. Measures to remedy the lack of water access have even gone as far as moving the Eagle Mountain Casino (EMC) in fall 2022.