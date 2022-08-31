Drivers will need to share the road on state route between Tulare, Orange Cove

Caltrans begins construction on roadway drainage pipes along State Route 63 with an additional repair on State Route 65
TULARE COUNTY – Drivers passing through State Route 63, the route between Tulare County and Orange Cove in Fresno County, will begin seeing some increased traffic delays after the California Department of Transportation announced their three-month road construction project.
On Aug. 29, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), in cooperation with Granite Construction, announced one-way traffic control for State Route 63. The strip of road falls between Fresno County’s State Route 180 and Avenue 384 in Tulare County.
Starting in late August until some time in mid-November, State Route 63 and a section of State Route 65 will undergo construction on the routes’ culverts, metal tubes underneath or alongside roadways that clear water and debris from the road. Construction times are from Monday through Friday at 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The construction crews will begin operation on State Route 63 near State Route 180 first, and work their way down south.
As crew members on the construction teams work to repair or replace the pipes, drivers on State Route 63 will have to share the road with one-way traffic control operations. Flagging personnel with the construction crews will manage the traffic flow. This can cause traffic delays, which could have drivers waiting for up to roughly 15 minutes at a time to get through the roadway.
According to Caltrans public information officer Elizabeth Yelton and assistant resident engineer Brandon Burkey, 19 of the routes’ culverts have started to deteriorate and will either be repaired or replaced depending on the culverts’ status. This deterioration happens when water continuously sits at the bottom of the tubes and makes them rust, which weakens the material and causes it to fall apart.
Of the 19, four culverts will be cleaned, inspected and repaired and 15 will be replaced. Only one of the construction sites will affect State Route 65, near The Barn on Route 198 in Exeter. According to Yelton and Burkey, construction for State Route 65 will not begin until approximately a month after initial operations begin.
The closures along the route might go on for longer periods of time throughout days of construction in the circumstance of weather, like heavy rain, or uncontrollable events.