Drivers will need to share the road on state route between Tulare, Orange Cove

According to Caltrans public information officer Elizabeth Yelton and assistant resident engineer Brandon Burkey, 19 of the routes’ culverts have started to deteriorate and will either be repaired or replaced depending on the culverts’ status. This deterioration happens when water continuously sits at the bottom of the tubes and makes them rust, which weakens the material and causes it to fall apart.

Of the 19, four culverts will be cleaned, inspected and repaired and 15 will be replaced. Only one of the construction sites will affect State Route 65, near The Barn on Route 198 in Exeter. According to Yelton and Burkey, construction for State Route 65 will not begin until approximately a month after initial operations begin.

The closures along the route might go on for longer periods of time throughout days of construction in the circumstance of weather, like heavy rain, or uncontrollable events.