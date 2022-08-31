Military families to be honored with Gold Star Monument

The title of Gold Star Family is reserved for families of military members who have died in the line of duty. The history of Gold Star Families began in the United States shortly after World War I. During this conflict, the custom arose when families of service members would hang a service flag in the window of their homes, displaying a blue star for every living family member in the service and a gold star for those who had perished. Since then, this practice now forms a vital part of our country’s military community, history and tradition.

“I’m always humbled by the recognition that veterans like myself receive,” Mathis said. “However, ask any service member and they’ll tell you that their heroes are their families, and those who served alongside them but never made it home.”