Tulare’s only westside grocer to close in October

Palace Food Depot announces it will close its doors, laying off 68 employees, but could be replaced by a Southern California grocery chain
TULARE – A Tulare supermarket will close in October, leaving 68 people without a job and Tulare’s westside without a grocery store, at least temporarily.
Locally-owned Palace Food Depot announced the closure and layoffs to the state earlier this summer and were listed on the most recent Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) list from the Employment Development Department. According to the report, which spans July 1 through Aug. 24, 2022, Palace Food Depot will lay off 68 employees and close its doors on Oct. 1, 2022.
California employers are required to file a WARN notice with the EDD 60 days before the layoff is to take effect if they are laying off at least 50 employees. The California law is intended to provide advance notice to employees and their families to allow them to adjust to the potential loss of employment, time to seek alternative jobs and, if necessary, time to obtain skills training or retraining to successfully compete in the job market. Since that time, Bueno has decided to seek legal action and lay off less than the 50 triggering a WARN notice.
The full service supermarket, an Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) affiliate, is located on West Street and is the only market in this part of the community as most of Tulare’s full-service supermarkets are east of Highway 99 in the city’s northeast quadrant. The building, located at 115 S West St. in Tulare, probably won’t be vacant for long as sources say independent grocery chain Superior Grocers of Southern California will take its place shortly after Palace closes its doors.
Superior Grocers opened its first store in Covina, Calif. in 1981. Since then, Superior has grown to “one of the largest independently-owned chains of grocery stores in Southern California” with over 69 stores. The company website states “We have prospered in neighborhoods where others failed because of our commitment to, and investment in, the communities we serve.” Their closest location is in Bakersfield. Tulare will be the store’s furthest venture north.
Superior recently announced an expansion about a month ago. Superior Grocers announced in July that it has acquired Numero Uno, an independent chain of 22 Hispanic retail grocery stores in Southern California. Superior Grocers will now operate 69 grocery stores in Southern California, 70 including Tulare.
One the owners of the Palace, Steve Gong, confirmed a company would open at this building after Palace closes but couldn’t confirm the buyer’s name. He added most of the employees will be rehired. Gong will continue to manage the strip shopping center on West Street and says business is good “with no vacancies.”
Gong did share his disappointment that Tulare has not permitted even one fast food restaurant west of the city’s railroad tracks and suggests developers are missing the boat since there are “lots of people” living in the area.
“I have to travel more than a mile to buy a hamburger,” Gong said.
Tulare building offices point out there are several large new subdivisions breaking ground on the city’s westside which has long been seen as the low-income side of town. A similar transformation has happened on Visalia’s north side.
Besides this news, the vacant R&N Market that has been shut down on Bardsley for some time may come back to life. Owner Wayne Chun says a new tenant will occupy the RN building but would not confirm which business that might be.