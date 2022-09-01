COS searches for giant funds for new campus University Center

With the $95 million bond, COS is hoping to fund the University Center to be built on the southeast corner of the Visalia campus. Friends of COS are asking the public to spend $13 on property taxes each year per $100,000 of assessed value. This would allow COS to pursue more partnerships with four-year universities in addition to their current partnership with Fresno State University. The center would provide students with more opportunities to earn bachelor and master degrees from other four-years universities closer to home and enter the local workforce.

COS President Brent Calvin said the partnership between COS and Fresno State has demonstrated a great demand for local access to degrees obtained at four-year universities.

“To remain competitive moving forward, it is important for us as a region to meet this demand,” Calvin said. “While College of the Sequoias is taking the lead, this really is a region-wide issue we are addressing.”