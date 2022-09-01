Tulare Historical Museum Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

The event will be similar to previous years, only with more of a focus on children in the raffles and advertising. Sabala said their previous events that have been student focused have had the best turn out. Food will be provided by local Tulare restaurant Taco Riendo. There will be a children’s bicycle raffled off, as well as a Raising Cane’s gift basket. The basket was donated by Raising Cane’s Tulare and is about a $75 value according to Sabala.

Sabala said when the museum hosts events involving students, there is a better turn out “[Student involvement} is just a really good way to get people out and coming over here, post COVID,” Sabala said.

The celebration welcomes back classical singer, Rosalinda Verde Alexander to sing to participants for a second year. She will begin performing at 2 p.m. Verde Alexander founded the Visalia Opera Company in 2009 and now focuses on her company, Green Rose Productions. The organization is a multifaceted creative arts production agency whose goal is to create art events that build community. She was trained to sing classically at Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego.