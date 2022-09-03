Farmersville trucks along with new emission standards

The dump truck that Farmersville uses is for city maintenance, whether that is hauling or dumping dirt, debris, cement, trash or other materials alike. Public Works Director Jeff Dowlen said the loss of the dump truck would be an inconvenience, but it is not essential. The vacuum truck, however, is used to maintain the city’s sewer collection system. It is crucial to maintaining the city.

“This vehicle is used to keep the sewer collection system operating properly and efficiently to prevent sewage spills, blockages and damage to wastewater equipment,” Dowlen said. “The loss of this asset is extremely concerning.”

Even though Farmersville was not expecting this new compliance measure, the city is able to afford the purchase of a new vacuum truck, according to Dowlen. The cost of a new vacuum truck would be roughly over $300,000. Gomez stated the funds would be taken from the general fund.