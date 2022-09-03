Tulare cleans up spending

According to the staff report, the new service levels provided by Central Valley Sweeping Inc., will provide the same level of service to customers at a significantly lower cost to the city and the change will not affect rate payers. One major drive for the city to make the change is the opportunity for the city to grow without this additional cost.

“The genesis of this was management in parks and public works has been thinking the city’s growing about 300 homes a year,” Mondell said. “That means we’re taking on a lot more subdivisions, and a lot of our equipment is getting older.”

Mondell said he is trying to double the rate of growth of homes in Tulare to about 600 per year. The cost to supply street sweeping even at the current level of growth would be unreasonable compared to the alternative. Currently Tulare’s 2022-2023 budget for street sweeping services is $950,970. That only includes four drivers and six trucks. The new contract with Central Valley Sweeping Inc. will only cost the city $566,297.20.