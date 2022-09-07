Lindsay introduces new volunteers to fire division

Four new volunteers are sworn in and ready to help current firefighters in the city of Lindsay’s fire division

LINDSAY – Lindsay’s police officers finally catch a break from the heat as newly sworn in volunteers offer 24/7 fire protection to the city.

On Sept. 5, the city of Lindsay officially obtained round the clock fire coverage for residents with the help of four new volunteers. This was a long time coming, as the city has been without designated fire volunteers and employees since 2011. This is the city’s first step toward traditional fire and police roles in their Public Safety department.