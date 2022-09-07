Student loan forgiveness is here, scammers close behind

A consumer reported an experience to the BBB Scam Tracker and said her daughter received a voicemail from the “Biden student loan forgiveness program.” When her daughter returned the call, the consumer said she spoke with “Peter,” who asked for her email address and telephone number. He asked the daughter if she was interested in seeing if she qualified for the loan, but when the two prompted him with further questions, the consumer said he became frustrated and ended the phone call.

Other variations of the scam have scammers insisting that students pay an upfront fee or redirect current student loans to payments to them. Someone else targeted by scammers reported to the BBB Scam Tracker that they received a “Final Notice” letter with their student debt amount listed. The consumer said they contacted the organization because they thought the letter was from the federal student loan department. The consumer said the person they contacted, the scammer, directed them to change their password, received their bank account number and had their payments directed to the scammer instead of the proper destination.