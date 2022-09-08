Legislators take first step to combatting incurable citrus disease

“The gravest details that cause the most concern are that no effective chemical treatments are available to stop the virus, and its spread occurs amongst very common insect vectors found in California,” Grove wrote.

This request came after the discovery of CYVCV after a routine inspection on a Tulare County residential property on March 11. Citrus Research Board’s Chief Research Scientist Melinda Klein said it was the first time CVYVC had been detected in North America. The virus is untreatable and can cause significant economic loss and decrease in fruit production, according to the CDFA. This funding will help the CDFA get one step closer to combating the virus.