VOLLEYBALL: Trailblazers’ new coach shines in win over Mission Oak

“We get calls that don’t go our way and we might argue with it,” Swift said, “but we have to be able to shake that point off and make the next point even better.”

Only a few of the errors were called on Golden West, but unfortunately, Mission Oak was called for quite a few more, including two rotational errors early in the first set, which appeared to shake their confidence.

“They take it to heart because they want to win so badly,” Mission Oak head coach Sara Guana said. “It’s okay to make errors but with these refs it kind of felt like they were just on them.”

Guana explained that some of her players were missing last week and it was a bit of an adjustment for the girls to have them back in the lineup. The girls struggled to adjust and let go of little mistakes and that affected their gameplay.