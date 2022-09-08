VOLLEYBALL: Trailblazers’ new coach shines in win over Mission Oak

Under the guidance of a new coach Kayla Swift, the Golden West Trailblazers sweep Mission Oak Hawks while emboldening sportsmanship culture
VISALIA – The Golden West Trailblazers swept the Mission Oak Hawks and remained calm in the face of strict officials. Their sportsmanship centric culture is all thanks to their new coach, who believes in instilling integrity in her players.
Golden West’s new volleyball coach, Kayla Swift, has created an environment of respect among her team within just a couple months of play. After eight years of coaching at Mt. Whitney High School, Swift returned to her alma mater to coach this year.
Under Swift, the Trailblazers shake hands with their opponents’ coach before the game and do not let their emotions over a bad call get the better of them. They maintained humility throughout their sweep of Mission Oak and did not lose their cool in the face of nitpicky officials.
“We’re here teaching the girls life lessons, not just on the court,” Swift said. “Why are we in athletics if we can’t apply it to real life?”
Swift knows that many of her players may not move on to the next level. For the girls where this may be the end of the line Swift is making the most of their time by molding her players into respectable, upstanding young women who can endure loss and stay humble when victorious.
Although Golden West beat Mission Oak 25-8 in the first set, they didn’t let the huge win margin go to their heads. They congratulated each other on a job well done and turned to face the second set. When faced with officials that called several errors throughout the game, they did not yell or cry. Their captain, Roxanne Moreno, spoke quietly with the official and returned to her coach and teammates with a calm explanation for the calls.
“We get calls that don’t go our way and we might argue with it,” Swift said, “but we have to be able to shake that point off and make the next point even better.”
Only a few of the errors were called on Golden West, but unfortunately, Mission Oak was called for quite a few more, including two rotational errors early in the first set, which appeared to shake their confidence.
“They take it to heart because they want to win so badly,” Mission Oak head coach Sara Guana said. “It’s okay to make errors but with these refs it kind of felt like they were just on them.”
Guana explained that some of her players were missing last week and it was a bit of an adjustment for the girls to have them back in the lineup. The girls struggled to adjust and let go of little mistakes and that affected their gameplay.
After the first set, the Hawks improved. They put a few more points on the board in the second set, but it wasn’t until the third that they really put up a fight. They began calling the ball and communicating more effectively, which really brought their A-game back. The Trailblazers pulled out a win in the third set 25-20.
“We should’ve started like that in the first set,” Guana admitted. “If they start high they can go so many places.”
Mission Oak will play in a tournament Sept. 9-10 against an opponent that will be announced later.
“It’s really great to see the girls come together and work as a team,” Swift said. “It didn’t matter who I had on the court, everyone did their job tonight.”
Golden West will play Bullard at home on Sept. 13. Despite a 5-6 record, the Trailblazers are a well-rounded team with a coach that cares deeply about making them better. They are looking forward to league play beginning later this month.