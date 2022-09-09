EVs revving up as car sales decline overall

Electric vehicle sales were on the rise this year even before the state’s decision to ban the sale of fuel-engine vehicles by 2035

VISALIA – Car sales may have slowed down in California this year but electric vehicles sales are revving up.

New vehicle registrations in California declined 17.9% during the first six months of this year versus last year, in line with the 18.3% drop in the Nation, according to the California New Car Dealers. As the vehicle market continues to navigate high demand, chip shortages, supply chain issues and production problems, the current economy could allow dealerships to help replenish their inventories as manufacturing of new vehicles is able to catch-up with demand.