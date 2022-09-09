Remnants of historic cabins removed from National Park

Metal material lined the ground where the Grey Meadow Guard Station once stood, nestled away in the Golden Trout WIlderness. The 106 year-old cabin was burned to the ground in a wildfire two years ago. On Sept. 7, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service reported that these remnants were finally removed with the help of Western Divide Ranger District personnel, a student trail crew and an experienced packer. This act will help the land return to natural conditions.

“We appreciate the support our partners provided for this clean up,” stated District Ranger Eric LaPrice in a news release. “The help of the SCA crew and the pack string was critical to its success.”