Suicide awareness report reveals elderly population at risk

“We are concerned with that number for this year, for older adults, and it’s definitely something that we are looking at and trying to see how we can reach out to that population,” Natalie Bolin, SPTF deputy director of clinical services, said.

It is still unclear what is contributing to this trend, but it is speculated by SPTF members that terminal illnesses could be a leading cause amongst this community. At the meeting, Darcy Massey, SPTF family advocate manager, said data they received from the coroner’s office showed a lot of older adults who committed these suicides were either suffering from a terminal illness or appeared to have a partner who recently died of an illness.

“Just knowing that our experts, the coroner, have shared that it’s an issue…[leads us to] believe that’s contributing to the number,” Casie Ennis, co-chair of SPTF and division manager of clinical health services for Tulare County behavioral health, said.