Local gym invites community to walk for water

Participants of the walk are encouraged to bring things like a weighted vest, light weights or any object to carry with them on the walk to understand the struggles of people in these regions, according to Silver. However, it is optional. She said the overall goal CLEAN would like to see from events like these is getting word out on water scarcity, so people can be more aware of their own water usage.

“We always want to help change people’s behavior and mentality around water,” Silver said. “We find that it makes a really big impact [on spreading awareness].”

According to Silver, who is also a coach at XGT Fitness San Luis Obispo, the fitness center in San Luis Obispo will also partake in a walk for water event on Sept. 18. She said leaders for both events will be given educational resources, like fast facts about water, so participants can still learn as they complete the walk.

“We work with a lot of different organizations and schools, things like that, so it’s really fun to partner with a gym,” Silver said. “We definitely appreciate the partnership.”