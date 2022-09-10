Tulare County District Attorney doubles as organization president

District Attorney Tim Ward serves as president for an organization that represents district attorneys across California
VISALIA – For the first time, the district attorney of Tulare County doubles as the president of California District Attorneys Association (CDAA), an organization representing district and city attorneys statewide.
Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward was sworn in as the 2022-23 president of CDAA on Sept. 8 at the association’s annual summer conference in southern California. This ceremony took place before a crowd of almost 600 California prosecutors and district attorney investigators.
Ward is the first representative of Tulare County to be granted this position within the association. A long time member of CDAA, which he joined when he became a prosecutor in 1999, Ward said after years of various CDAA training and committee work, he was eventually elected by his association peers.
“That’s probably the biggest part of the honor, is to be recognized and selected by my peers, the elected district attorneys around the state,” Ward said. “That’s probably the most humbling part of it.”
According to Ward, the presidential term for the association is for one year. He was sworn in by former CDAA president, the district attorney for Yolo County, Jeff Reisig, who was presented with a plaque of appreciation for all he’s accomplished with the association.
Additionally, Ward said this is the first time the CDAA has had a conference in conjunction with the California District Attorney Investigators Association (CDAIA). He also said victim advocates from across the state were present at the conference.
The CDAA, founded in 1974, is a statewide training and advocacy organization representing elected district attorneys, city attorneys with criminal divisions and 3,500 prosecutors.
The mission of the organization is to promote justice by increasing prosecutorial excellence, according to the CDAA website. It is the best source of carrying out legal education and legislative advocacy for its membership. The association serves as a forum for the exchange of information and innovation in the criminal justice field in addition to offering seminars, publications and extensive online tools. For advocacy, CDAA reviews 200 to 400 bills annually that affect public safety, criminal justice, prosecutors and crime victims. It also advocates on behalf of prosecutors on state-budget-related issues.
CDAIA is an organization, formed in 1955, created to build and preserve a closer relationship between investigators and investigative units from District Attorneys’ offices in California, according to the CDAIA website. Additionally, it also has other state offices who have joined the association. The mission of the organization is to provide more effective ways of communicating between the offices and come up with other ways to improve their effectiveness as investigators.