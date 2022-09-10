Tulare County District Attorney doubles as organization president

Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward was sworn in as the 2022-23 president of CDAA on Sept. 8 at the association’s annual summer conference in southern California. This ceremony took place before a crowd of almost 600 California prosecutors and district attorney investigators.

Ward is the first representative of Tulare County to be granted this position within the association. A long time member of CDAA, which he joined when he became a prosecutor in 1999, Ward said after years of various CDAA training and committee work, he was eventually elected by his association peers.

“That’s probably the biggest part of the honor, is to be recognized and selected by my peers, the elected district attorneys around the state,” Ward said. “That’s probably the most humbling part of it.”