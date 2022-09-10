Weyrauch snags seat on Porterville’s council

Donald Weyrauch was sworn into the Porterville city council on Aug. 6 in light of Monte Reyes’s resignation, whose term was originally supposed to expire in Nov. 2024. Reyes resigned from council on July 19. Weyrauch will now be serving on the council until November of 2024 for district four.

“I’m just honored to be here and to have the opportunity to serve the people of Porterville in this position,” Weyrauch said. “I think the members of the council before me and the current council have tried their best, along with staff, to lead our city in a very positive and forward-looking way.”