Tulare veteran has storied career stitched in history

Tulare native David Cisneros will be honored at the Tulare County Fair after returning home after years in military aircrafts and deployments

TULARE – Local veterans are welcomed home in all sorts of ways, but Tulare’s David Cisneros will have his name stitched in history as a part of the Tulare County Fair’s annual Quilts of Honor ceremony.

From the Arabian Gulf to the Pacific Theater, Tulare-native commander Cisneros has flown above it all. Serving as an active member of the U.S. Navy since the ‘90s, Cisneros has finally retired. Upon his return to Tulare County after years of being away, Cisneros was nominated to be honored at the Tulare County Fair’s Quilt of Honor ceremony this month, according to co-chair of the Valley Oak Quilt Guild Donette Silva Carter.