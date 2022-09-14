Air district offers support after ban on open burning

The program will help farmers adhere to the district’s new requirements to discontinue agricultural open burning. Additionally, the program provides incentives for purchasing the new agricultural wood-chipping equipment. The program is available for growers throughout the Valley, with funding available for smaller farming operations as well. According to the air district’s website, applications for the program are processed on a first-come, first-serve basis while funds are available.

Using the most recent research on some emerging alternatives for the burning, the district’s new strategy provides a quick transition away from open burning while also providing flexibility to the smallest farming operations as they adjust to this phase-out. Through their Valley-based research and with $178.2 million in funding from the state to support the program, the district is providing resources and assistance to help reduce the high costs associated with these new alternatives.