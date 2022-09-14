County budgets for public safety improvements

As the county continues to grow and more people decide to settle here, that means more people are, eventually, dying here as well, so $4.9 million is going toward the construction of a new morgue facility to replace the old one. The facility, which will be built adjacent to the current morgue, is expected to provide enough capacity for the coming population increases over the next few decades. The new morgue will be able to undertake 51 bodies compared to just 12 at the current facility.

Terra Bella, located south of Porterville, is getting a remodeled fire station with $4 million in funding to support the fire department’s newest fire engines, which do not fit in the station’s current garages. Some fire stations in the county were constructed in the 1940s and 50s, and stations need to adapt as the county continues to grow. The project was first mentioned in 2020, in an annual report from Tulare County Fire, and is anticipated to be completed this year.