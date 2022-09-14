COVID relief checks continue into 2022 for nonprofit orgs

$1 million in State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds are being offered to nonprofits in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY – Another year, another COVID relief check as a sliver of the county’s pandemic relief funds are being put in the pockets of local nonprofits.

The Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency (HHSA) is urging local nonprofits to apply for COVID-19 relief funds granted by the state of California. The funds come from the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) which is a program of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021, which granted billions in COVID-19 relief all over the state. Applications for nonprofits end on Oct. 12.