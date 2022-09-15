City of Porterville announcement millions in funds for new library

After the library fell, there was a temporary library set up on Olive Ave. that opened on July 1 of this year, according to Cervantez. The city made the most of the 8,000 square feet interim location, and it was received well by the city, but a new library facility is much needed in the community, according to Cervantez.

“Our tragic fire really turned things upside down for us,” Cervantez said. “It’s more about the fallen heroes and the lives lost. A facility and things in the facility could be replaced, it’s just a big heartache for the community and mourning the loss of our fallen heroes, as well as the loss of their community library.”

Elderly residents come in droves even to the temporary location, but as school begins, more college and high school students also flock to the small temporary library. Many students went from the library fire, to the pandemic, to digital learning, so Cervantez said she was nervous that students would not want to use physical copies of books anymore. However, Cervantez said parents also come in “droves” to get school material for their children.