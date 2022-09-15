Exeter gets the green light for Tooleville water improvements

In order to get this project going, emergency funding was needed from the state so that improvements could be made in a timely manner. The final step to receiving the grant was approval from the city council on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

In order to fully consolidate with Tooleville’s, Exeter would have to fix their own water infrastructure first in order to take on that large of a task, which would take up to eight years to complete and cost the city a total of $15.6 million. However, Tooleville is currently running off of one well and cannot wait eight years as their water supply diminishes, which is why this interim solution was put into play.

“There actually were two test wells done out [in Tooleville] in the past where the water well driller came back and said there’s no viable source in the locations they tried to get water from,” Ennis said.