Parents berate VUSD, board members for R-rated event at the Fox

Though board members do not have the ability to respond to public comment, Superintendent Kirk Shrum began the meeting by attempting to address the issue.

“We had board policies, specifically board policy 1325 A, which covers advertising and promotion. It spells out a process for approval of items that are distributed on campuses. And in this case, that did not follow policy, and so that situation was addressed,” Shrum said. “We have since informed our administrators and others of our policy to make sure that everyone is clear and understands the importance of following policy, and why we have policy in the first place.”

The way VUSD saw it, they had no control over the event, did not approve or sanction the event and had no connection as it was being hosted off campus by outside sources. Andre Pecina, administrator of communications, strategy and outreach, said the district does not comment on events that are not being held in conjunction with the district. Parents said the issue was not that the district was involved in the event but rather that the event was advertised to students on campus.