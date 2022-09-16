New bill to provide cash aid to farmworkers

Senator Hurtado first originally pushed the bill that would provide $1,000 to eligible farmworkers monthly for three years, however that bill had to be amended to fit the current structure of the DSS. The DSS is a state department that provides financial assistance to low-income residents. After being amended, SB 1066 will supplement cash aid calculated based on the specific needs of the individual farmworker, so there is no set amount. SB 1066 will mimic the structure of the DSS current assistance programs.

Currently, 2022 is the driest year in 100 years, according to the State of California Drought Action. Since Tulare County sits at one of the highest crop producing valleys in the state, roughly a quarter of jobs are agriculturally driven, according to the US Climate and Health Alliance (USCHA). This means severe drought translates into economic hardship and lack of opportunity for many farmworkers, reported the USCHA.

“When we talk about food security, when we talk about our food supply chain, and our food system, our workers are the most important component of having a thriving food system,” Hurtado said. “If we don’t have that, then our food system begins to fall apart.”