CARE Court signed into law

Miguel Perez, executive director of the Kings/Tulare Homeless Alliance, said he still has some concerns about the passage of this bill, mainly on the implantation. He said he is also concerned because CARE Court does not have a main focus on housing first, which is something he says is even federally a priority.

“We’ve had some concerns all along, and our concerns are still relevant,” Perez said. “In my opinion, specifically within capacity issues for local jurisdictions to be able to implement care courts.”

Housing is an important component of CARE Court—finding stability and staying connected to treatment, even with the proper support, is next to impossible while living outdoors, in a tent or a vehicle. The problem is many local areas are in the process of building locations with beds, but that means there are not any available now. Several of the larger mental health institutes are at full capacity as well, making it hard to have a place for individuals to stay and fully recover.