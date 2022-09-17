CARE Court signed into law

Gov. Newsom signs CARE Court into law that will now provide a new path forward for Californians struggling with serious mental illness especially those experiencing homelessness
SACRAMENTO – California becomes the first in the nation to implement a framework to empower individuals suffering from untreated mental illness or substance abuse to get the help they need. However, some still have concerns about the implementation.
On Sept. 14, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation enacting CARE (Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment) Court which will provide individuals with severe mental health and substance abuse disorders the care and services they need to get healthy. CARE court is supported through the state’s $15.3 billion funding for homelessness as well as $11.6 billion annually in mental health services support. There are still many concerns with how the bill is going to be implemented at the local level.
“With overwhelming support from the Legislature and stakeholders across California, CARE Court will now become a reality in our state, offering hope and a new path forward for thousands of struggling Californians and empowering their loved ones to help,” Gov. Newsom said.
According to the governor’s office, CARE court or Senate Bill (SB) 1338 will provide help upstream, ahead of conservatorship and outside the walls of institutions. The CARE Court framework was created using the evidence that many people can stabilize, begin healing, and exit homelessness in less restrictive, community-based care settings. Those experiencing homelessness are not only the most in need but in many cases the most treatable with the right combination of therapy, medication and support.
The CARE court process does not wait for someone to be hospitalized before providing treatment. Under CARE Court, families, clinicians, first responders and others will have the ability to refer to individuals suffering from schizophrenia spectrum or psychotic disorders. The plan focuses on individuals who may lack medical decision-making capacity, and will help hold them accountable.
Miguel Perez, executive director of the Kings/Tulare Homeless Alliance, said he still has some concerns about the passage of this bill, mainly on the implantation. He said he is also concerned because CARE Court does not have a main focus on housing first, which is something he says is even federally a priority.
“We’ve had some concerns all along, and our concerns are still relevant,” Perez said. “In my opinion, specifically within capacity issues for local jurisdictions to be able to implement care courts.”
Housing is an important component of CARE Court—finding stability and staying connected to treatment, even with the proper support, is next to impossible while living outdoors, in a tent or a vehicle. The problem is many local areas are in the process of building locations with beds, but that means there are not any available now. Several of the larger mental health institutes are at full capacity as well, making it hard to have a place for individuals to stay and fully recover.
Currently there are programs set in place, like project Home Key that is state funding provided to convert hotels to permanent housing units for the homeless. There are also low barrier navigation centers, more commonly known as homeless shelters, being built around the valley. The Porterville Welcome Center is one, Visalia has identified a site for a future navigation center and Tulare is waiting on a lease agreement before they can begin building. Many homeless individuals are not fit for the jail system either, but end up there regardless.
According to the governor’s office, CARE Court will provide individuals with clinically appropriate, community-based and court-ordered Care Plans consisting of culturally and linguistically competent county mental health and substance use disorder treatment services. These include short-term stabilization medications, wellness and recovery supports, social services and housing.
Services are provided to the individual while they live in the community. Plans can be between 12-24 months. In addition to their full clinical team, the client-centered approach also includes a volunteer supporter to help individuals make self-directed care decisions, and an attorney.
According to the governor’s office, the CARE Court framework includes real accountability. Counties and other local governments could be issued fines by the court if they are out of compliance. That money will be placed in the CARE Act Accountability Fund and will be used to support the efforts of the local government entities that paid the fines to serve individuals.
SB 1338 was spearheaded by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Anna) and Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton). This bill received bipartisan and “near-unanimous approval” from both the state senate as well as the assembly.
“I have seen first-hand the good that can come when our judicial, executive and legislative branches work together to address delicate populations and nuanced issues like mental health, veterans, at-risk youth and substance use,” Umberg said.
CARE Court will be implemented statewide and will start with a phased-in approach. The first cohort to implement CARE Court includes the counties of Glenn, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, Stanislaus, Tuolumne and San Francisco.