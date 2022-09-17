Happy Trails rounds up excitement for annual fundraiser

The local nonprofit organization Happy Trails is hosting their annual fall fundraiser Round Up on Friday, Oct. 7. They are an organization that uses horses as a therapy tool for children, adults and military veterans with disabilities, whether they be physical, mental or cognitive.

The fundraising event starts at 6 p.m. and will take place at the academy in Tulare at E Oakdale Ave. Tickets for the event start at $65 and can be found on the Happy Trails website.

“It’s a great opportunity for everybody to come and see firsthand what we do at our facility,” executive director Leslie Gardner said. “It’s a great opportunity to see what the community has helped us build.”