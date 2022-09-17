Happy Trails rounds up excitement for annual fundraiser

Local nonprofit organization that aids disabled children, adults, veterans holds fall fundraiser with food, music, dancing and more
TULARE COUNTY – Locals have the opportunity to win impressive prizes and meet some strapping steeds at the Happy Trails Riding Academy annual fall fundraiser.
The local nonprofit organization Happy Trails is hosting their annual fall fundraiser Round Up on Friday, Oct. 7. They are an organization that uses horses as a therapy tool for children, adults and military veterans with disabilities, whether they be physical, mental or cognitive.
The fundraising event starts at 6 p.m. and will take place at the academy in Tulare at E Oakdale Ave. Tickets for the event start at $65 and can be found on the Happy Trails website.
“It’s a great opportunity for everybody to come and see firsthand what we do at our facility,” executive director Leslie Gardner said. “It’s a great opportunity to see what the community has helped us build.”
As per standard, Happy Trails will have their annual $100 raffle during the round up and give people a chance to win some prizes. For the raffle, the first prize will be a cash prize of $5,000, no strings attached. The second prize will be two electric bikes and the third prize is a shotgun. To win one of these three prizes, participants must purchase their raffle ticket at the event and stay in attendance to claim their prize.
In addition to the raffle, the organization will also have a social hour in the horse barn to give participants a chance to meet with the therapy horses. Some horse riders will also be present in the barn. There will also be a silent auction and dinner provided by Sue Sa’s Creative Catering from Visalia. According to Gardner, there will be a performance from the Josh Day Band and, afterward, an “old time” barn dance for people to enjoy.
“It is a fun night to just come out and support a great organization,” Gardner said.
Happy Trails Riding Academy has been serving Tulare, Kings and Fresno counties for 38 years. According to the Happy Trails website, therapeutic horsemanship has been proven to provide a unique opportunity for self-improvement and independence in a positive learning environment, while offering a challenging alternative to traditional therapy.
The board of directors, staff and volunteers at Happy Trails are committed to providing the finest therapeutic riding program in the country. Furthermore, the vision of the staff and board is to operate an attractive and quality therapeutic riding facility, with outstanding, modern facilities in a safe, secure and caring environment. Happy Trails is dedicated to providing their clients with the best horses possible to meet the program needs and make sure they are properly treated and cared for. They are also committed to expanding our facilities, if financial resources are available, to meet the facilities growth needs.