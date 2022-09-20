Caltrans circles intersection in Tulare

According to Caltrans, construction of the temporary roundabout is expected to last until about mid-December. With the one-way traffic control undergoing operation, Tulare residents and other drivers should expect delays of up to about 10 to 20 minutes depending on traffic. Delays to construction operations can also be expected on days with unmanageable weather, like heavy rain. During non-working hours, State Route 137 will return to standard two-lane road operations.

Michael Miller, city engineer for Tulare, said getting approval for the traffic light from the state can take a significant amount of time, so the roundabout will serve as an interim measure until the signal is constructed.

The hours of operation for daily construction will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.