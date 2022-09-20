DA’s office protests parole for Visalia murderer

Perez had reportedly become angry with the conversation as it continued and returned to his vehicle to retrieve a handgun. Perez’s sister placed herself between the two men and was struck with the butt of the gun by Perez. While she recovered, Perez placed the gun to her head and shot her. She died at the scene. A bullet fragment also struck his brother in law. Perez attempted to flee the scene but apprehended immediately.

Perez was found guilty of first-degree murder and assault with a firearm by a jury in 1996. He was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison.

The office of the District Attorney routinely attends life parole hearings and a senior deputy district attorney argued against the inmate’s release for this case.