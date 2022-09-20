Rocky Horror Show takes stage during spooky season

Director Petra Garibay will be taking a musical approach on the 70’s cult-classic on Oct. 28 through Nov. 6 at Lindsay’s Community Theatre
LINDSAY – In skin-tight leathers and horror-esque ambience, the Rocky Horror Show takes the stage of Lindsay Community Theater.
During the darkest hours of midnight, the Rocky Horror Show will be hitting the stage of Lindsay Community Theater on Oct. 28 at 11:30 p.m. The show is traditionally played with a shadow cast, when actors perform with the movie playing in the background, but this year it will be a fully staged musical, according to director Petra Garibay.
“This is something that people a lot of times travel far and wide to come see,” Garibay said. “Tim Curry himself, who played Dr. Frank-N-Furter, said that a musical is how Rocky Horror should have been enjoyed.”
The frankenstein-inspired cult classic was filmed in 1975 and features timely rock-n-roll tunes alongside huge perms and leather shorts. It begins when two lovers Janet and Brad, played by local actors Catherine Dolan and Olive Flores, are stuck in the middle of a storm with a flat tire. The two stumble across a ghoulish mansion, which is the home of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, played by Bailey Avila-Beach, who is a scientist that claims to be a “sweet transvestite from the planet Transexual.” The couple is swept away with Dr. Frank-N-Furter into a psychedelic world of musical numbers and evil-genius discoveries. The audience can expect a play full of classic scores such as Time Warp, Sweet Transvestite and Touch-A, Touch-A, Touch Me.
The play promotes self-expression, according to Garibay, and provides many opportunities for the audience to interact with the actors. Traditionally, the crowd will dress up in Halloween costumes, and then they can participate in the “virgin games,” which are a series of initiation games to those who will be watching the play for the first time.
“Traditionally with Rocky Horror, the audience shouts back at the actors, and it’s just very interactive for them,” Garibay said.
This will be the first time Garibay will be directing in Lindsay Community Theater, as well as working with many of the actors. She has experience working with some familiar faces from the Encore Theater in Tulare, but there are many actors she has never worked with that have come all the way from Visalia, Lindsay and Porterville.
“They’re not new to theater, but new to me, this will be my first time working with them,” Garibay said. “We already have a couple of weeks of rehearsals under our belt, and it’s going fantastic.”
The first show will be on Oct. 28 and run through Nov. 6. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.