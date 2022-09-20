Rocky Horror Show takes stage during spooky season

Director Petra Garibay will be taking a musical approach on the 70’s cult-classic on Oct. 28 through Nov. 6 at Lindsay’s Community Theatre

LINDSAY – In skin-tight leathers and horror-esque ambience, the Rocky Horror Show takes the stage of Lindsay Community Theater.

During the darkest hours of midnight, the Rocky Horror Show will be hitting the stage of Lindsay Community Theater on Oct. 28 at 11:30 p.m. The show is traditionally played with a shadow cast, when actors perform with the movie playing in the background, but this year it will be a fully staged musical, according to director Petra Garibay.